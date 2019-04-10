Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €155.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.90 ($190.58).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €146.90 ($170.81) on Monday. Continental has a 52-week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 52-week high of €229.60 ($266.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

