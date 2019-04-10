Hallador Energy (HNRG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.05. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,887.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

