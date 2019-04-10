GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 11,112 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $138,344.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,891,418.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $119,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,895,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,538,565 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $168.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

