Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Frontdoor (FTDR)

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.49.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. Frontdoor has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

