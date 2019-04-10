Guardant Health Inc (GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $5.42 on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,746. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57.
In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.
