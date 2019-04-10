Groupon (GRPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Groupon operates a website that offers daily discount deals. The company has been trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market. This is because local services market is a high margin business while goods deals bring in high revenues but smaller margins. The transition continues to hurt the company’s revenues as reflected in fourth-quarter results. Lower customer traffic also remains an overhang on the company’s top-line. Notably, shares of Groupon have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, Groupon’s improving mix of products along with accelerating consumer activities is likely to aid its financial performance. The company’s partnership with Grubhub and ParkWhiz along with ongoing brand awareness programs is anticipated to boost revenues. Rising e-commerce spending on mobile devices is another positive for Groupon.”

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Groupon stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $799.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.54 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,035 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Groupon by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,201 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.