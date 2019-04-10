GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.10. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 41.76% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 657,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 246,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,390,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

