Greatland Gold plc (GGP) Insider Sells £50,000 in Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Gervaise Heddle sold 2,500,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

GGP stock opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Greatland Gold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.52 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $58.19 million and a PE ratio of -18.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

