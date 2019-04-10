Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $48,000 Position in Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 202,146 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of 310.00, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Noodles & Co to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Noodles & Co Company Profile
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.
