Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 16,645 Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SENS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

