Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $51,000 in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Stock

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVTI stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $272.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Covenant Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

