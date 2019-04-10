Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,251 Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gamco Investors were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 218,290 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,016,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,251 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 455,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

GBL stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Gamco Investors had a negative return on equity of 399.61% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,251 Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-buys-2251-shares-of-gamco-investors-inc-gbl.html.

Gamco Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.