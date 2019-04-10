Goldman Sachs Group Increases SSE (SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,357

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,298 ($16.96) to GBX 1,357 ($17.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSE. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 11th. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,270.50 ($16.60).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,147.75 ($15.00) on Tuesday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94). The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.51.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

