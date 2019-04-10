Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies stock opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

