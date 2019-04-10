Go-Ahead Group (GOG) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,825 ($23.85) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,466 ($19.16) to GBX 1,519 ($19.85) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Go-Ahead Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.63 ($26.05).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 1,911 ($24.97) on Tuesday. Go-Ahead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a one year high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60). The company has a market cap of $810.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 30.17 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider David Brown sold 5,380 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13), for a total value of £107,600 ($140,598.46).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

