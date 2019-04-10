Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Receives $9.31 Average PT from Analysts

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.20 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 60,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -142.56, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.75.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,975 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,356,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,274 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 34.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 4,555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,427 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,322,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,792,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 975,586 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.