Glu Mobile (GLUU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

GLUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

