Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Global Net Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 103.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.
NYSE:GNL opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
