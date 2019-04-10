Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $30,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,713 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $14,423.31.

On Monday, April 1st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,660 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $3,203.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.

WARNING: “Global Investors Fundamental Buys 15,425 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/global-investors-fundamental-buys-15425-shares-of-ballantyne-strong-inc-btn-stock.html.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, integration, and installation of a broad range of applications including digital projection and digital signage. It operates through the Cinema and Digital Media segments. The Cinema segment provides a full range of products and services to the theatre exhibition industry from the design and installation.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.