Gilead Sciences (GILD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gilead’s HIV franchise maintains momentum, driven by continued uptake of Genvoya and Odefsey, and the rapid adoption of Biktarvy. However, the company’s HCV franchise continues to witness a slowdown across key markets, including the United States and Europe, as a result of competition and pricing pressure. Consequently, Gilead shifted focus to its HIV franchise, and newer avenues like CAR-T therapy and NASH. Meanwhile, the company suffered a setback with the failure of a late-stage study on selonsertib in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to NASH. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,032. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,433. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 28,491,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,882,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,839,000 after buying an additional 2,195,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,738,000 after buying an additional 1,786,881 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

