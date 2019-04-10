Gibson Energy Inc. (GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.65 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

