Germany to mull carbon tax as part of Federal climate pact

Germany’s environment minister says the government will talk about introducing a carbon tax as part of its strategy to curb climate change.

Germany’s transport ministry opposes sector-specific goals, but Schulze insisted”everybody might need to shoulder a portion of the responsibility.”

Willingness was displayed by her to a sort of carbon tax. Other nations have introduced carbon pricing stoke global warming and also to discourage the burning of all fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gases.

Schulze said of these carbon taxes that”there are many different versions which will also be debated in Cabinet.”