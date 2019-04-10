George Weston (WN) PT Raised to C$113.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$100.29 on Monday. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$86.72 and a 52-week high of C$111.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.97, for a total value of C$317,022.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,278 shares in the company, valued at C$1,864,979.83. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.34, for a total value of C$933,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,093.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

