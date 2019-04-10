Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.76 Million Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $13.00 price objective on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/geode-capital-management-llc-has-13-76-million-position-in-summit-hotel-properties-inc-inn.html.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.