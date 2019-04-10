Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (KFRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Kforce worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Kforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $952.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $89,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,810 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (KFRC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/geode-capital-management-llc-has-13-49-million-stake-in-kforce-inc-kfrc.html.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.