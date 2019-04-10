Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Holdings in SendGrid Inc (SEND)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SendGrid worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 2,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 545,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,528,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 499,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 499,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEND opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -284.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SendGrid Inc has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

In other news, SVP Michael Tognetti sold 79,922 shares of SendGrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $3,902,591.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

