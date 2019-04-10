General Motors (GM) Position Increased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 62,412,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,439 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in General Motors by 2,701.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

