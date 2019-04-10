General Motors (GM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Motors is gaining from strong crossover & truck sales. The company’s capital allocation strategy, initiatives to make vehicles more advanced, safer and fuel efficient, and focus on technology development are benefiting it. Also, it is increasing investment in emerging markets to boost global sales. Weak used-car pricing, increased launch-related costs and a challenging pricing environment are headwinds for the company.”

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

General Motors stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

