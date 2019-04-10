General Electric (GE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of GE opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after buying an additional 6,167,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after buying an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,446,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,281,952,000 after buying an additional 114,680,188 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,635,000 after buying an additional 12,033,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

