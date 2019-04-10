Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Price Target Cut to GBX 105

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gem Diamonds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

GEMD stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of $125.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

