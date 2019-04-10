Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,197 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $77,540.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,046.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,668 shares of company stock worth $3,642,702. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-trims-stake-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.