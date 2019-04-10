Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 307,261 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307,261 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $34,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Valero Energy by 11,863.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,212,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Argus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

VLO stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,827. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

