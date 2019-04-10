Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,367,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,141,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.47.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

