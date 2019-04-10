GameStop (GME) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GameStop (NYSE: GME):

4/4/2019 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2019 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – GameStop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2019 – GameStop was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2019 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have not only declined but also underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company’s Technology Brand and Pre-owned Products have been witnessing soft sales since the past few past few quarters. In fact, the company’s gradual shift to digital and mobile downloads is posing a threat to its software business. New hardware and new video game software sales also fell during the holiday period. Additionally, dismal margins for the past few quarters remain a matter of concern. Nevertheless, GameStop has been undertaking several initiatives to augment revenues. Additionally, we are encouraged by the rise in collectibles sales buoyed by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and unique product offerings. Further, it is focused on improving the average transaction value per customer in-store and online by attaching other relevant products and services.”

3/8/2019 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

GME stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,010. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.14). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is 71.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GameStop by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,032,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after buying an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,800,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,998,000 after buying an additional 550,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GameStop by 1,212.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

