FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Lifted by Analyst

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

