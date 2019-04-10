FY2019 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp (IMAX) Lifted by Analyst

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Imax in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 8,596 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $192,808.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 59,767 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,347,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,205 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $3,408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Imax by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $18,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Imax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Imax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.