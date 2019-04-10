FS Bancorp (FSBW) versus Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) Financial Comparison

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FS Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Wellesley Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellesley Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $89.18 million 2.52 $24.35 million $4.67 10.71 Wellesley Bancorp $36.22 million 2.31 $5.99 million N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp.

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. FS Bancorp pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Wellesley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FS Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 27.30% 12.73% 1.45% Wellesley Bancorp 16.54% 9.60% 0.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Wellesley Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 21 full-service branches and 8 home loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and 1 loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

