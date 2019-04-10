FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

