Franklin Covey Co. (FC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report released on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.72 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.