Franco Nevada (FNV) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.71.

FNV stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 143.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,087,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,999 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

