Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stock

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

