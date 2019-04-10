Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,717,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,033,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 843,553 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,486,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 772,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 363,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.98 million, a P/E ratio of 280.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.82 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FET shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

