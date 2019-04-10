Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.20% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $842,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,810,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 222,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $554.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

