Fortis (FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.31

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 36147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). Fortis had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,249,000 after acquiring an additional 949,811 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $4,951,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Fortis by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 215,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

