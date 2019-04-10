Fortinet (FTNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from strength in overall product suite of Security Fabric. The digital transformation and security refresh cycle across most industries are tailwinds. Fortinet is the market leader in Unified Threat Management in terms of revenues, which is believed to be one of the fastest growing segments in Network Security with a projected growth in the range of high-single to low-double digits. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings release. It has positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. Nonetheless, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses concern. Near-term prospects for Fortinet are not promising as changing customer spending behavior recently hit several other players in this space. The company also seems to be losing business to its rivals.”

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Gabelli downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.26.

Shares of FTNT opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $104,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,499 shares of company stock valued at $16,309,857. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,636 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortinet by 3,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,555 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,599,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,048,000 after acquiring an additional 812,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after acquiring an additional 787,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,891,000 after acquiring an additional 772,344 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.