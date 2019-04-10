FoldingCoin (FLDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,077.00

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. FoldingCoin has a total market cap of $952,469.00 and approximately $4,077.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FoldingCoin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FoldingCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FoldingCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.03413315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.01670881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.05742310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.01342291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00134541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.01362841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00351652 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00032150 BTC.

FoldingCoin Token Profile

FoldingCoin (CRYPTO:FLDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,422,162 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FoldingCoin is www.foldingcoin.net

Buying and Selling FoldingCoin

FoldingCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoldingCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FoldingCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FoldingCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FoldingCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.