Fmr LLC Takes $130.49 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,910,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,492,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,574,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,185,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,621,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

