Fmr LLC Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,225,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832,714 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $136,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.17 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Shares of PENN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

