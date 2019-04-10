Five9 Inc (FIVN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,813 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $16,204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $697,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 159,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,507.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $47,647.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,077.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,328,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Five9 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of FIVN opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

