First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.12.

TSE:FM opened at C$15.85 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.35000005564363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

